Genesee County sheriff obtains two more automated CPR machines

(1/22/2020) - Two more life-saving devices are now available in Genesee County.

During his weekly press briefing on Wednesday, Sheriff Chris Swanson showed off the department's two new LUCAS devices. They are automated CPR machines that provide chest compressions.

"As a medic, you're taking people from the downstairs, you're taking people from the basement, you're taking people from the car, you're taking people all over," he said. "To have someone on the chest performing constant CPR, obviously there's a lot of ability for human error."

The sheriff's office bought its first device in 2011 for $16,000, so there are now six devices available. Swanson said hundreds of people have been saved over the last nine years thanks to this machine.

"We can put this on a patient that has no pulse, no breathing obviously, turn it on and see circulation restored because CPR is that important," he said.