Genesee County sheriff to discuss arrests of 'dirty dozen' accused sex predators

(7/26/2019) - Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell plans to discuss the latest round of child predator arrests by his GHOST team, which he dubbed the "dirty dozen."

He scheduled a press conference for Monday morning to offer details about the 12 arrests related to the ongoing investigation into human trafficking.

All 12 suspects are charged with attempting to meet and engage in sex acts with children age 13, 14 and 15, Pickell said.

All 12 suspects are charged with child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes. They could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

"Disturbingly, many of the defendants are those who our society would trust the most," Pickell said on Facebook.

They include a former law enforcement officer, nonprofit finance director, and U.S. Army National Guard member who was preparing to ship out for training the day after their arrest.

"The knowledge that predators are actively trying to contact children, even when our children are in their own homes, is a chilling thought for every parent," Pickell said. "Social media allows truly evil individuals an avenue to access our loved ones, many times without us ever knowing."

He pledged to continue proactive enforcement of laws to protect children in Genesee County.

"It is critical those looking to harm children in Genesee County know they could very well wind up on the next photo line-up, and have their lives, careers, and families forever impacted," Pickell said.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) is comprised of two officers who target child sex crimes and predators.

In June, Pickell announced the arrests of 22 people accused of attempting to meet with an underage teen for sexual activity. The GHOST team, posing as teenagers, set up meetings with the suspects at a Genesee County motel.

The people arrested included a Comerica Bank executive and a mother accused of trafficking her 6-year-old daughter to a man, who also was accused of sexually abusing his 2-year-old daughter.

Pickell said after the arrests that the GHOST team could have made more, but they were limited by time and manpower.

Defense attorney Nicholas Robinson, who is representing three of the 22 suspects, claimed the GHOST team's arrests in June were actually an illegal entrapment scheme.