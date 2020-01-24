Genesee County water, sewer rates remaining same for 2020

(1/24/2020) - No wholesale rate increases are coming to thousands of municipal water and sewer customers in Genesee County this year.

The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office is holding wholesale water rates it charges local communities steady for the third consecutive year and wholesale sewer rates the same for the seventh consecutive year.

Some cities and townships may increase rates based on their operating costs, however.

Genesee County Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright said the steady water rates are a contrast from years past, when the former Detroit Water and Sewerage Department often increased wholesale rates annually.

“Operating our own water system, treating water at our newly built water treatment plant and receiving our raw water from the Karegnondi Water Authority pipeline has allowed us to keep costs in check and under control,” he said.

The drain commissioner's office provides water and sewer services to most municipalities in Genesee County. Exceptions are the city of Flint, which receives water separately from the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit, and the city of Davison, which operates its own water supply.