(02/16/20) - A lucky spin means less work and more family time for a Genesee County woman.

Tammy Wood has won $300,000 on the Michigan Lottery's "Big Spin" second chance game show.

The 60-year-old was picked to play after entering codes from non-winning tickets online.

Wood says when she first got the call she thought it was too good to be true.

She teaches 3-and-4-year-olds, so this money means she can take summers off and spend time with family.