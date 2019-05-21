Genesee County workgroup formed to woo psychiatric hospital from Caro

(5/21/2019) - A proposal will soon be in the works to get the Caro Center built in Genesee County.

State officials broke ground on the $115 million rebuild project seven months ago. It would replace the aging psychiatric hospital in Tuscola County.

But when Governor Gretchen Whitmer took over, her administration decided to take a second look and see if Caro is still the best choice.

Commissioner Martin Cousineau is working to convince the state Genesee County is the perfect fit. He said it makes sense since at any given time more than half of the patients are from the area.

"It would be remiss on our part if we didn't do that. And then, the hospital is located somewhere else in the state and it's a long distance from here. It would just keep it in mid-Michigan, where it's very well needed," he explained.

Commissioner Cousineau will help run the newly-formed work group, putting the proposal together. He expects the courts, a few other Commissioners, and state leaders will be on board.

"There are many sites that are available, that the infrastructure is already there due to closing of various plants or you know, retail businesses etc," he said.

"I'm hoping that the Governor will listen and think about putting a hospital here which will be kind of the crossroads between Wayne, Caro, Shiawassee, Lapeer," Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said.

He explained his jail is proof enough there's a need for the psychiatric hospital in the County.

The Sheriff said 64 to 75-percent of the 650 inmates are suffering from a mental illness. Their solution has just been medication, which is getting expensive. Right now, he said, they pay about $70,000 a year.

"The only thing the doctor can do is put them on meds. What's that? I mean it's good. It helps somewhat, but there's no therapy, there's no treatment programs. It's almost like medieval to treat people that way," the Sheriff said.

And, he added, it's not always working.

"We get a lot of fights," he explained. "I have deputies going to the hospital because we have to intercede and stop it. It's a serious problem - mental health in the County Jail.:

State Representative Phil Green would like to keep the Caro Center where it is. He's says there are three petitions with more than 9,000 signatures backing that hope. He'll provide those to the Governor in June.

