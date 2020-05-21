Genesee County's new coronavirus cases fall below 10 again

(5/21/2020) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases fell back below 10 on Thursday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported nine newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and one more death attributed to the illness on Wednesday for totals of 1,925 cases and 238 deaths.

Thursday was the first day with fewer than 10 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Genesee County since May 17.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 501 new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide on Wednesday, bringing the state's total death toll to 53,510.

Another 69 deaths attributed to coronavirus were reported statewide on Wednesday for a total of 5,129. Nearly half of the Thursday's deaths -- 31 -- came from a routine audit.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn't already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 12 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and three more deaths attributed to the illness, increasing the county's totals to 974 cases and 103 deaths.

However, the Saginaw County Health Department also reported 12 more confirmed coronavirus patients recovered on Wednesday for a total of 243.

The Bay County Health Department also reported 14 coronavirus patients recovered on Wednesday for a total of 148.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 1,925 cases and 238 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

-- Saginaw, 974 cases, 103 deaths and 243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 12 cases, three deaths and 12 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 32 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 258 cases, 16 deaths and 148 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases and 14 recoveries.

-- Clare, 16 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 57 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Huron, 42 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Iosco, 73 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Isabella, 65 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 182 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 76 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 20 cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 39 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 249 cases, 22 deaths and 92 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and one death.

-- Tuscola, 178 cases and 22 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.