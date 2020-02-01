Three community leaders honored during annual Black History Month brunch

(02/01/2020) -- One of the largest celebrations of Black History Month is happening today in Genesee County.

The annual Black History Month brunch is happening at the Genesys Banquet and Conference Center in Grand Blanc Township.

Put on by the Genesee District Library and hosted by ABC12's Matt Franklin, it's a time to recognize the talents and gifts of those who have made tremendous contributions to the community.

Those receiving Awards of Excellence this year include former Flint Mayor Dr. Karen Weaver, retired teacher Melinda Anderson and Dr. Recco Richardson, a clinical therapist with Hurley Medical Center.

The Ivy House is also the recipient of the Partner in Progress award.

This is the 19th year for the annual brunch.

