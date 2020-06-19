Genesee District Library System reopens

The GDL began their reopening process on June 8th, this week they moved into Phase 2-- implementing several safety guidelines and new requirements from those who enter their branches.

First there will like most places, be a limit on how many people can come inside a location at one time.

Visitors will also be required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and try and make their trips quick.

Library Director, David Conklin, says they've seen an increase in usage of E-books and hopes others will take advantage of the virtual option.

Another big change will be to the branches computers-- there will be less available due to social distancing, and also a time limit of 1 hour.

Conklin says he's thankful to have at least some available right now as many use them for job searches and building resumes.

"Probably 10-20% of our service population may not have access to computers or online so they cant apply to jobs," said Conklin. "We have different online resources that they can use so they can sample tests for different things too."

The GLD canceled all in person summer events, but will be continuing their virtual summer reading program.