Genesee District Library closes temporarily

(03/14/2020) -- The Genesee District Library will be temporarily closed because of the Coronavirus pandemic beginning at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

Library users who have borrowed library materials in their possession don't need to worry about due dates or late fees for the items checked out.

Library officials have asked that library users don't return items to the drop box until they reopen. Also, items on hold when GDL closes will still be there when the library reopens.

Digital library services will still be available.

GDL leadership will continue to monitor the situation via the Center for Disease Control and other public health officials as information evolves.