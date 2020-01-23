Genesee District Library to host 19th Annual Black History Month Brunch

(1/23/2020) - Black History Month is celebrated in February giving us all a chance to recognize the contributions made by African Americans - both past and present.

The Genesee District Library will host its 19th Annual Black History Month Brunch on Saturday, February 1 to honor several people dedicated to making a difference in our community.

The "Award of Excellence" honor will be given to former Flint mayor Dr. Karen Weaver, teacher Melinda Anderson, and therapist and advocate Dr. Recco Richardson.

The Ivy House, a non-profit organization, will also be recognized as a "Partner in Progress" for its work to help those in need.

Linda Ryals-Massey, the board chair of the library system spent time with us on ABC12 News at Noon to talk about the upcoming event, the importance of the library as a community resource, and how proceeds from the brunch will help in its mission to improve literacy rates.

Award winning gospel singer Casey J will also be performing at the event. ABC12's Matt Franklin will serve as the program emcee.

Click here to get tickets ($35/each) from the GDL website. You can also get them in person at the Headquarters Library at 4195 West Pasadena Avenue in Flint. The event will be held at the Genesys Conference & Banquet Center in Grand Blanc Township.

Tune into ABC12 in February as we share the personal stories of each award recipient throughout the month.

Learn more about supporting the library year-round by clicking here.