Genesee High School teacher honoring students with yard signs

(4/28/2020) - Teachers across mid-Michigan are not only finding new and creative ways to help their students learn right now; they're also going out of their way to keep spirits high.

One longtime Genesee High School educator went out of her way to create one last memory for her seniors.

“I'm scrolling through Facebook and seeing where parents have decorated their doors honoring their seniors, parents are buying signs. And I thought, you know, there's only 36 of our kids. Why can't we do that?” Bridget Campbell said.

Campbell has been an English teacher at Genesee High School for 19 years.

The school is tight-knit; so, she said, she's known many of the senior students since they were in 7th grade.

“Makes me want to cry,” Campbell said. “But, kids know that I'm known for that. It was just really emotional. We didn't get to say goodbye, you know, everything just ended abruptly.”

To show her love for them and honor the incredible accomplishment of graduating high school, Campbell reached out to her fellow teachers about making yard signs for each senior.

Within 24 hours, they had each donated enough money, designed the signs and got an alum to create them.

Then, they hand delivered the surprise.

“It was the first time I really saw her smile and happy and upbeat about things for a long time. So, yeah, it just – it meant the world to her,” Jim Watson said.

He explained he and his wife have had trouble finding the right words to comfort their daughter whose senior year was cut short.

Watson said this simple gesture made a big impact.

“I love the teachers, love what they're doing,” he said.

“It was emotional. It was just our way of telling ‘em 'we love ‘em,'” Campbell added.