Genesee, Saginaw counties continue to see fewer than 20 new coronavirus cases

(5/3/20) - Genesee and Saginaw counties each saw 19 new, confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday.

The state said Genesee County’s total went from 1,601 confirmed cases on Friday to 1,620 on Saturday. The number of patient deaths went from 192 on Friday to 196 on Saturday.

The county health department said the fatality rate was around 12 percent.

It marked the sixth day out of the past seven where the new daily number of cases remained under 20.

Meanwhile, the Saginaw County Health Department said the number of confirmed, new cases went from 681 on Friday to 700 on Saturday. The number of patient deaths went up by three, bringing the total to 66.

Statewide, Michigan had 851 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. It brought the total to 43,207 cases. There were also 154 new COVID-19 deaths reported, which brought the total to 4,020.

The state also updated the total number of recovered cases to 15,659.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 1620 cases, 196 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases and four deaths.

-- Saginaw, 700 cases, 66 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases, and three deaths.

-- Arenac, 29 cases and one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Bay, 158 cases, 6 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases and one death.

-- Clare, 11 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 16 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 23 cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Huron, 21 cases, one death, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

-- Iosco, 52 cases and 7 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Isabella, 61 cases and 7 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 171 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Midland, 62 cases and 6 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Ogemaw, 15 cases, which is an increase of one case.

-- Oscoda, 5 cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 17 cases, which is an increase of one case.

-- Sanilac, 36 cases and 5 deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 184 cases, 12 deaths, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 113 cases and 14 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.