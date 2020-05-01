Genesee, Saginaw counties report fewer than 20 new coronavirus patients

(5/1/2020) - Fewer than 20 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Genesee and Saginaw counties on Friday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 19 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and four more deaths attributed to the illness. They push the county's totals to 1,601 cases and 192 deaths.

This marks the fifth day out of the past seven that the daily number of new coronavirus cases in Genesee County remained under 20.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 17 more confirmed coronavirus cases and four more deaths on Friday. They push the county's totals to 681 cases and 63 deaths.

Eleven more Saginaw County coronavirus patients recovered on Friday, bringing the county's total to 102 recoveries -- or 15% of patients.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report a number of recovered patients.