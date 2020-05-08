Genesee, Saginaw counties report fewest new coronavirus cases in 7 weeks

(5/8/2020) - As the increase in coronavirus slows across Michigan, the Genesee and Saginaw county health departments reported the fewest new cases on a single day in seven weeks.

Only eight new cases and two more deaths attributed to coronavirus were reported in Genesee County on Friday. The county's totals increased to 1,740 cases and 214 deaths.

That is the fewest number of new cases on one day in the county since March 22, which was five days after the first coronavirus cases were confirmed in Genesee County.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported just five more cases and one death on Friday, pushing the county's totals to 780 cases and 78 deaths.

That is smallest total of new coronavirus cases on one day since March 29, which was just nine days after the county's first case was confirmed.

Three more Saginaw County coronavirus patients were listed as recovered Friday bringing the county's total to 133.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

Statewide, the number of new coronavirus cases remained below 700 for the sixth straight day on Friday, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services figures.

The state reported 680 new coronavirus cases and 50 more deaths, pushing the statewide totals to 46,326 cases and 4,393 deaths.

Shiawassee County had the most deaths attributed to coronavirus in Mid-Michigan on Friday with three, pushing the county's total to 16. The three deaths were two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s.

Tuscola County had one more death on Friday for a total of 17.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Thursday:

-- Genesee, 1,740 cases and 214 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and two deaths.

-- Saginaw, 780 cases, 78 deaths and 133 patients recovered, which is an increase of five cases, one death and three recoveries.

-- Arenac, 27 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 185 cases, nine deaths and 32 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Clare, 12 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 16 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gratiot, 27 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 34 cases and one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Iosco, 54 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 61 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 174 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 66 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Ogemaw, 15 cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 20 cases, which is an increase of two.

-- Sanilac, 38 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 202 cases, 16 deaths and 74 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases, three deaths and four recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 130 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.