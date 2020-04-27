Genesee, Saginaw counties report much slower growth of coronavirus cases

(4/27/2020) - Growth in the number of new coronavirus cases has slowed to a fraction of peak levels in Genesee and Saginaw counties.

Both recorded some of smallest increases in new cases and deaths over the weekend even as the number of tests increases. Genesee County peaked at 93 new cases on April 2 and Saginaw County reported a high of 53 new cases on April 13.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 1,483 total confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, which is an increase of just 50 over what was reported Friday.

There were 19 new cases reported Saturday, 15 new cases on Sunday and 16 new cases on Monday. That is the smallest three-day total of new cases since March 23 to 25.

Genesee County's coronavirus death total reached 164 on Monday, which is an increase of 19 since Friday. There were 12 deaths reported Saturday, four on Sunday and three on Monday.

The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

-- Flint (593) and Flint Township (123), 48.3%

-- Grand Blanc (111) and Grand Blanc Township (96), 14%

-- Burton (83), 5.6%

-- Clio (44) and Vienna Township (38), 5.5%

-- Fenton (43) and Fenton Township (28), 4.8%

-- Davison (35) and Davison Township (32), 4.6%

-- Flushing (35) and Flushing Township (19), 3.7%

-- Mt. Morris Township (53), 3.6%

The Saginaw County Health Department reported a total of 583 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, which is an increase of 48 over Friday.

The county had 10 new cases on Saturday, 13 new cases on Sunday and 25 new cases on Monday.

Saginaw County's coronavirus death total reached 44 on Monday, which is an increase of just two since Friday. However, the number of Saginaw County coronavirus patients who recovered increased by 8 to a total of 71.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report a number of recovered patients.