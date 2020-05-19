Genesee, Saginaw counties report steady growth of coronavirus cases

(5/19/2020) - The growth of coronavirus cases continued around recent averages in Genesee and Saginaw counties on Tuesday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 22 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and four more deaths. Those bring the county's totals to 1,893 confirmed cases and 234 deaths.

The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

-- Flint (757) and Flint Township (131), 46.9%

-- Grand Blanc (140) and Grand Blanc Township (102), 12.8%

-- Burton (127), 6.7%

-- Clio (60) and Vienna Township (64), 6.6%

-- Fenton (76) and Fenton Township (31), 5.6%

-- Davison (45) and Davison Township (34), 4.2%

-- Mt. Morris Township (71), 3.8%

-- Flushing (44) and Flushing Township (20), 3.4%

No other city, township or village in Genesee County has more than 30 cases.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 13 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and four more deaths. Those increase the county's totals to 946 confirmed cases and 98 deaths.

Five more coronavirus patients in Saginaw County were classified as recovered on Tuesday for a total of 212.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not list a number of recovered coronavirus patients.

Outside of the Metro Detroit area, Genesee County has the most deaths attributed to coronavirus and second most confirmed cases of the illness in Michigan. Only Kent County has more confirmed cases.

Saginaw County has the second most deaths and fourth most confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan outside Metro Detroit.