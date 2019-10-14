Genesee Sheriff's G.H.O.S.T. task force nets 12 more arrests, calling them the "Dirty Dozen 2"

(10/14/19) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says it has made 12 more arrests as a part of its G.H.O.S.T. task force, which targets stopping human trafficking activity in the county.

Sheriff Robert Pickell says this latest "dirty dozen" was netted as a part of the undercover operation aimed at those targeting children.

In a Facebook post, Pickell said, "My task force was created under a 'build it and they will come' philosophy. For those targeting our innocent children however, Genesee County is no field of dreams, it has become their nightmare. This preparatory behavior has led to the loss of reputation, jobs, and freedom."

Those arrested include:

- Thomas Ternan, 54, Supervisor

- David Obrien, 28, Mechanic

- Donald Humpert, 56, Painter

- John Thomas, 36, Cable Installer

- Larry Starnes, 49, Airport Shuttle Bus Driver

- Allan Tharp, 25, Utility Worker

- Julian Brigmon-Rodriguez, 28, Construction

- John Mandock, 53, Unemployed

- Robert Bailey, 30, Pool Cleaner

- Keenon Waters, 25, Apartment Maintenance Worker

- Ahmed Abioye, 20, College Student

