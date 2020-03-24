Genesee Valley Center, Fashion Square malls close

(3/24/2020) - Two of Mid-Michigan's largest malls have closed until further notice based on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay home order.

The Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township and Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township both closed Monday evening and will not reopen until health officials allow.

Simon Properties closed Birch Run Premium Outlets last week to slow the spread of coronavirus. The mall was hoping to reopen by March 30, but that likely will be extended.

Whitmer's stay home order bans all nonessential travel in Michigan for three weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus. Trips for recreation or obtaining critical supplies to sustain life, such as grocery stores or pharmacies, are still allowed.

The Flint Farmer's Market also is starting reduced hours this week. After closing on Tuesday, the market will be open on Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendors will continue offering grocery items while restaurants in the market will offer takeout service on Saturdays.

Organizers are working on a new curbside service with food bundles during the coronavirus pandemic. They hope to launch the service in the next couple weeks.