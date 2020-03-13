Genesee and Lapeer counties declare State of Emergency for coronavirus

(3/13/2020) - Genesee and Lapeer counties are declaring a State of Emergency for the coronavirus outbreak.

No confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, have been reported in Genesee or Lapeer counties. The emergency declarations allows them to obtain state resources to combat its spread.

Genesee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Martin Cousineau announced the declaration Friday afternoon after President Donald Trump declared a national State of Emergency.

“The safety of county residents remains my top priority. Today’s emergency declaration will grant the county access to resources provided by the state and federal government and put us in a state of formal preparedness,” said Cousineau.

The Genesee County Health Department says 17 people in the county have been tested. Nine of those tests came back negative and officials were waiting for results of eight more, according to Health Officer John McKellar.

Lapeer County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Roy, along with Emergency Management Director Mary Piorunek, made the declaration Friday afternoon, as well.

Public health officials in both counties are in constant contact with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and federal health officials.

In response to the emergency declarations, Genesee County District Court is postponing several proceedings through the month of April based on the State of Emergency declared for coronavirus.

Chief Judge Christopher Odette said the following hearings will be adjourned until May 1 or later:

-- All scheduled jury trials

-- All misdemeanor pretrials unless the defendant remains in custody.

-- All civil trials and pretrial hearings.

-- All small claims cases.

-- All show cause hearings.

Court officials are reviewing other matters before the court. They may continue with expanded use of video conferencing technology rather than with in-person at the courthouse.

Odette said anyone on probation will not need to report until after May 1. Call the court at 810-766-8968 or email 67thHelp@co.genesee.mi.us for more information.

Coronavirus symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough and shortness of breath. The best ways to prevent coronavirus and other viruses include:

-- Washing hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.

-- Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Covering to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

-- Avoiding contact with sick people and staying home when ill.