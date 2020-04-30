Genesee and Saginaw counties' coronavirus cases continue slow growth trend

(4/30/2020) - The latest coronavirus statistics for Genesee and Saginaw counties show a continued slow and steady growth in the number of cases and deaths.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 17 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight more deaths attributed to the illness on Wednesday. They push the county's totals to 1,582 cases and 188 deaths.

This marks the fifth day out of the past seven that the daily number of new coronavirus cases in Genesee County remained under 20.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 32 more confirmed coronavirus cases and three more deaths on Wednesday. They push the county's totals to 664 cases and 59 deaths.

Twelve more Saginaw County coronavirus patients recovered on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 91 recoveries -- for 13.7% of patients.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report a number of recovered patients.

Most of Saginaw County's confirmed coronavirus cases are in the city of Saginaw and surrounding townships. The city has 200 confirmed cases while Saginaw Township has 134, Buena Vista Township has 27 and Carrollton Township has 24.

The city of Frankenmuth has 53 confirmed coronavirus cases while Bridgeport Township has 44. No other city, village or township in Saginaw County has more than 20 cases of the illness.