Genesee and Saginaw counties report fewer new coronavirus cases Friday

(4/17/2020) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Gensee and Saginaw counties fell sharply on Friday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 47 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus. That pushes the county's total number of confirmed cases to 1,196.

Five more deaths in Genesee County were attributed to the illness, pushing the county's total to 104.

The Flint area's share of Genesee County's total coronavirus cases fell below half for the first time on Friday. The city of Flint's 477 cases and Flint Township's 118 cases comprise 49% of the county's total.

The Flint area accounted for nearly 60% of Genesee County's coronavirus cases when the health department started publishing a breakdown of cases by area two weeks ago.

The Grand Blanc area is the next highest with 14% of the county's total -- 92 cases in Grand Blanc Township and 78 in the city of Grand Blanc. Burton follows closely behind with 70 cases, which equals 6% of the county's total.

The Clio area has 54 cases, with 30 in the city of Clio and 24 in surrounding Vienna Township. The Davison area accounts for 5.5% of Genesee County cases -- 29 in Davison Township and 27 in the city of Davison.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 19 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushes the county's total to 369 cases.

Four more deaths in Saginaw County were attributed to coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 24. However, one more person was listed as recovered from the illness for a total of 24.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report a number of recovered coronavirus patients.