Genesee and Saginaw counties report no new coronavirus cases or deaths

(6/12/2020) - For the first time since in nearly three months, Genesee and Saginaw counties reported no more confirmed coronavirus cases of deaths on Friday.

Only four counties in Mid-Michigan reported newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday -- with Midland County having the highest increase at five.

Before Friday, there had been at least one newly confirmed case of coronavirus in Genesee County every day since the first cases were confirmed on March 17. Saginaw County last reported no cases on May 9.

Friday also marks the sixth straight day with five or fewer newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Genesee County. The county remains at 2,081 cases and 254 deaths.

Only six deaths in Genesee County have been attributed to the illness during the first 12 days of June.

Saginaw County has reported fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases for four straight days. The county's statistics remain at 1,120 confirmed cases and 114 deaths.

However, Saginaw County 43 more confirmed coronavirus patients recovered on Friday, increasing the total to 405.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported just eight deaths from the illness on Friday, increasing the statewide total to 5,745. That is the first time fewer than 10 coronavirus deaths have been reported statewide since March 12.

The statewide total of newly confirmed coronavirus cases also dropped below 200 for the fifth time in six days on Friday. The 125 cases confirmed Friday push the statewide total to 59,621.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Thursday:

-- Genesee, 2,081 cases and 254 deaths, which is no change.

-- Saginaw, 1,120 cases, 114 deaths and 405 patients recovered, which is an increase of 43 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 342 cases, 27 deaths and 288 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven recoveries.

-- Clare, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 20 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 79 cases and 12 deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Huron, 52 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Isabella, 79 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 193 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 106 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Shiawassee, 243 cases, 26 deaths and 206 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and two recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 205 cases and 25 deaths, which is an increase of one case.