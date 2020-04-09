Genesee and Saginaw counties report slower growth of coronavirus cases

(4/9/2020) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Genesee and Saginaw counties slowed somewhat on Thursday.

After consecutive days of 10% growth in new cases, the Genesee County Health Department reported 44 new cases on Thursday. That is a decline after more than 70 new cases Tuesday and 69 Wednesday.

However, the number of coronavirus deaths reported in Genesee County increased by nine Thursday for a total of 48.

Females have just over half of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Genesee County, but males account for nearly two-thirds of deaths blamed on the illness, according to health department figures.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 19 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total to 205. That is just over half of the 33 new cases reported on Wednesday.

However, two more deaths blamed on coronavirus were reported in Saginaw County on Thursday, pushing the county's total to six.

The health department is reporting eight coronavirus patients in Saginaw County have recovered. That number didn't change from Wednesday.