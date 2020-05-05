Ascension Genesys doctor: Coronavirus pandemic is starting to ease in Mid-Michigan

(5/5/2020) - An emergency room doctor says the fight against the coronavirus continues, but there are positive signs.

Despite the progress against stopping the spread of COVID-19, he said it's important that everyone take precautions to avoid getting the virus.

The doctor at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township said fewer patients are coming to hospitals, but health officials will get a better feel for the progress in stopping the spread of coronavirus when businesses reopen.

"This is all new to us. I have to admit that, luckily we have never seen anything like this before," said Dr. Muhammad Aboudan, who is the medical director of intensive care units at Ascension Genesys Hospital.

He said the grip of the coronavirus is starting to loosen a bit.

"It's going much better. I honestly think we are now the number of patients decreasing, we are definitely beyond plateauing and flattening the curve," Aboudan said.

Genesee County ranks fifth in the state for the number of positive coronavirus cases and the fourth highest death toll of all the counties.

"Luckily we have less people coming to the hospital positive with COVID which is just great. It's good to see the epidemic is getting under control to be honest with you," Aboudan said.

But just because the number of cases the hospital seeing is going down, he said social distancing, hand washing and staying at home when possible should continue.

Aboudan said COVID-19 is much more contagious than the flu.

"Everybody should take this disease serious. It is affecting young people, elderly, women, children and men, and everyone should be very careful," he said.

He believes the real test will come soon, as Michigan prepares to reopen parts of its economy in the coming days and weeks.

"People start going back to work, partially, this is something to keep an eye on and continue to monitor as people become a little more active," Aboudan said.

He said the development of a vaccine will be key in returning to some sense of normalcy.