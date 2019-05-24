Residents react to warning to avoid foam that may contain PFAS on Flint River, Holloway Reservoir, and Mott Lake

(05/23/2019) - As people get ready to hit the beach and visit their favorite fishing holes this weekend, the Genesee County Health Department wants them to avoid health risks.

They've issued an advisory warning visitors to Mott Lake, the Flint River, and the Holloway Reservoir to avoid coming into contact with foam on the water.

We met up with Pjeter Vataj at the Holloway Reservoir Thursday night.

He tells us he has been fishing his whole life:

"I usually get my fish here about once a month," he said while fishing for walleye.

Limiting fish consumption from the Holloway Reservoir is encouraged right now, due to concerns about PFAS.

Signs displaying fish consumption advisories can also be found along the Flint River and Mott Lake.

The Genesee County Health Department and the Flint River Watershed Coalition is advising visitors to avoid contact with foam on the water at these locations, as it may contain high amounts of PFAS.

"This doesn't break down in the environment," explained Rebecca Fedewa, Executive Director of the Flint River Watershed Coaltion, "it's a known carcinogen, causes potential birth defects...it's definitely a health concern."

PFAS has been found in the surface water and fish in these waterways.

James Henry, the Environmental Health Director for the county said there were excessive amounts of PFAS introduced to the Holloway Reservoir from the Lapeer Waste Water Treatment plant a couple of years ago.

Henry said high levels of PFAS in storm water discharge in the Flint River has also been a concern.

According to the Health Department, the science is unclear on how readily PFAS is absorbed through the skin.

The most common way people get PFAS in their bodies is through ingestion.

Foam containing PFAS is usually bright white --normal foam is usually discolored. But Sometimes it's hard to tell.

Thursday night we saw a lot of foam at the Holloway Reservoir where there's a lot of turbulent water:

"The Health Department says the only way to know for sure if this foam contains PFAS is to have it tested. Their advice is to steer clear of all foam on surface water.

If you do come into contact with foam - wash with soap and water right away - especially the hands.

That advice also applies to pets who could swallow foam collected when they lick their fur.

"From here and the nature trail, I haven't seen any," remarked Stephanie Ward who was enjoying a beautiful sunny afternoon at Blue Bell Beach.

The fact that she did not see any foam is good news for the mother-of-two who plans to return to Mott Lake this weekend:

"I still want them to have a good time," she said,"just super observant, make sure we clean our hands."