George Perles, longtime Michigan State football coach, dies at 85

(1/8/2020) - Longtime Michigan State football coach George Perles has died at the age of 85.

Perles coached the Spartans to a Rose Bowl victory in 1988 after helping the Pittsburgh Steelers win Super Bowls as an assistant.

Perles played football at Michigan State and later was an assistant, head coach, athletic director and member of the school’s governing body.

He won Big Ten titles in 1987 and 1990 as coach and guided the school to seven bowls.

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets both tried and failed to lure Perles away from Michigan State.