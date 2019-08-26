Popeye’s new chicken sandwich so popular, Ga. store manager may not sell it anymore

Sometimes the price of success is just too high.

The manager of a Popeye's near Augusta, Ga., said the restaurant may no longer sell the chain’s new spicy chicken sandwich.

There have been more than a few ruffled feathers in recent days.

Lines have been long and Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies have had to help direct traffic. There were even a few fender benders in the backup.

Over the weekend, the manager said they ran out of the popular new sandwich. Some people waited in line for more than 45 minutes only to find there were none left.

That’s when the feathers start to fly.

