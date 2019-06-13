Get a map for a tour of the weirdest homes in Detroit

(6/13/2019) -- If you like unique homes, there's a tour for you coming to Michigan.

The Weird Homes Tour is returning to Detroit for a second straight year.

This year's tour is happening August 24th.

If you buy tickets, you're given a map and a list of addresses one week before the tour.

On the day of the tour you go to a home on the list and continue at your own pace.

