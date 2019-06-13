DETROIT (WJRT) -- (6/13/2019) -- If you like unique homes, there's a tour for you coming to Michigan.
The Weird Homes Tour is returning to Detroit for a second straight year.
This year's tour is happening August 24th.
If you buy tickets, you're given a map and a list of addresses one week before the tour.
On the day of the tour you go to a home on the list and continue at your own pace.
Get a map for a tour of the weirdest homes in Detroit
