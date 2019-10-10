Get paid to talk about help received after the Flint water crisis

(10/10/2019) - Flint residents can receive $25 for offering insights on various services they received after the Flint water crisis.

The Community Foundation of Greater Flint is hoping to learn about nutrition, stress reduction, mindfulness, breastfeeding support and other services. A focus group of residents will convene from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17.

The foundation wants to hear how current programs are working and what needs are ongoing in the community.

The event is open to anyone who has lived in Flint for at least four years and has a child younger than 18. Children are welcome at the event and will receive a meal.

Anyone interested in taking part needs to register with Kenda Gardette at 313-405-9178 or kgardette@jfmconsulting.net by Oct. 15. She will respond with the exact location and additional details about the event.