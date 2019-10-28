Get ready to fall back: Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning

(10/28/2019) - It's almost time to turn back the clock.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. So Saturday night, make sure to set clocks back one hour before going to bed and enjoy that extra hour of sleep.

The end of Daylight Saving Time brings more daylight in the morning, but earlier sunsets in the evening. Sunrise moves from 8:10 a.m. on Saturday to 7:11 a.m. Sunday while sunset moves from 6:25 p.m. Saturday to 5:24 p.m. Sunday.

The length of daylight remains around 10 hours and 15 minutes both days. That will steadily decrease during November and December to a low of 9 hours and 9 seconds on Dec. 21 and 22.

So Mid-Michigan will still lose about 1 hour and 15 minutes of daylight over the next eight weeks.

Since 2007, Daylight Saving Time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. It's observed in about 70 countries worldwide.

However, some exceptions include Puerto Rico, Hawaii and Arizona.

Firefighters say the time change is a good time to change the batteries or test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.