Get your tickets now, the ‘Polar Coaster’ makes its debut this winter

Give the folks at the Farmers’ Almanac credit for making a horrible winter forecast sound like a new thrill ride at the amusement park.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the “Polar Coaster.”

“Are you ready for another winter ride, full of chills and thrills?!” the publication asks.

The 2020 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac says” this winter will be filled with so many ups and downs on the thermometer, it may remind you of a ‘Polar Coaster.’”

How much of a ride are you in for? It depends on where you live.

The eastern two-thirds of the country will be colder than usual. The western third will be pretty much normal.

Things will get interesting in January for the eastern half of the country, the Almanac says.

“This may mean frequent freefalling precipitation as well as strong and gusty winds. January 4–7 and 12–15 could, depending on where you live, mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice.”

So, buckle, er … bundle up, the “Polar Coaster” is one frosty ride.

