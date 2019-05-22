Get your hands greasy: May is National Barbecue Month

(5/22/2019) - Barbecue lovers: this is your month to celebrate.

May is National Barbecue Month. Larry Kimball of Homeboy Barbeque in Flushing said his meat is mouth-watering good and keeps customers coming back for more.

"We're all about quality, nothing frozen, nothing formed, nothing sectioned, nothing breaded, everything that comes in here is original product,” he said.

National Barbecue month comes as many families are ready to spend time outdoors cooking together beginning with the ceremonial beginning of summer on Memorial Day weekend.

"Memorial Day is the beginning of the barbecue season and we're looking forward to it because people come out, people start spending time with their family cooking and having a good time and that's what we are all about,” Kimball said.

His excitement for good barbecue isn't just for one month but every day. The shop just opened back up for the season and people are making orders non-stop.

"Very intense recently. I don't know what's happening but all of a sudden things have kind of went crazy,” Kimball said.

Kimball is known as "the Homeboy" himself. He makes his own barbecue sauce in-house.

"It's smoky with sweetness, just a little bit heat and I've developed that over 30 years,” Kimball said.

His wife, home girl, has a special role as well.

"She does all the side dishes, the stuff that you see that looks pretty, couldn't do it without her," he said.

With Memorial Day just days away, Kimball said make sure you're doing all the right things to safely serve your family

"Make sure you're buying some of that good American beef, good American chicken, good American pork and take your time," he said. "Don't be in a hurry and watch out for safety issues.”

Homeboy Barbecue is open from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays.