Getting around Midland for the LPGA tournament

(07/16/2019) - Thousands of golf enthusiasts are expected in Midland this week for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational LPGA tournament.

But before you come out it's important to know where to park as well as your quickest transportation options to get to the event.

Spectators will park at Dow Diamond and be shuttled to Midland Country Club.

Parking will be $5 and proceeds will go towards the Michigan Baseball Foundation.

"It's just been a year worth of planning, figuring out where everything goes, how spectators are getting here, where all the structure go and how they get on-site,” said Scott Mancini, operations manager.

Sustainability is also a major goal for this week's tournament and Mancini says they are doing their part to help.

"Part of that we are encouraging carpooling,” said Mancini. “We also have a bike corral for people to ride their bikes to the course. They can park it, lock it up to a chain and fence and then come into the event that way."

The event also will not be using hard copy spectator guides.

But instead - the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational app, with all information available right on your phone, including shuttle times.

"It's just a great way to stay up to date,” said Mancini. “Shuttles, if they are adjusted because of weather it will be right on that app as well. Everything will be on that as opposed to hard copies. Again just trying to be sustainable."

Spectators won't have to worry about waiting around for shuttles.

"We have them constantly inflow and they'll get loaded quickly,” said Mancini. “We've got a great team here that supports that. We have greeters both at the diamond and here at the golf course helping people get off the busses and on the busses as they leave."

Shuttles will begin 30 minutes before gates open and finish 30 minutes after the end of play.