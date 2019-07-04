Giant American flag flying over Saginaw requires community effort to put up, down

(7/4/2019) - A huge American flag that flies over the Saginaw River requires a community effort every Fourth of July to keep it from touching the ground.

Dozens of Boy Scouts, veterans and Saginaw-area residents helped raise and lower a giant 50- by 80-foot American flag on the Court Street bridge near Ojibway Park on the Fourth of July.

Bill Giorgis, the owner of Mike's Wrecker in Saginaw, brought the 50- by 80-foot flag to town five years ago. Every year since 2015, the mammoth flag has flown over the Court Street bridge near Ojibway Island.

Saginaw's $125,000 fireworks display is launched from that area.

Dozens of volunteers come out every year to hold the flag and keep it from touching the ground while a crane raises and lowers it. American flag etiquette requires the stars and stripes never touch the ground.

Boy Scouts, veterans and residents helped put the flag up Thursday morning and help take it down later in the afternoon. Many of them help year after year, saying it sets the tone for their Fourth of July celebrations.

The location of the flag display is meaningful for Giorgis.

"I've always said that the city allowing us to do it on the bridge is so symbolic because, you know, it bridges our community and the flag bridges everyone together," he said. "We're all Americans and we're all under the same flag."

The flag went up around 8 a.m. and came down at 4 p.m. Thursday.