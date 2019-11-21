Gilchrist becomes first black Lt. Gov. to sign law in Michigan

(11/21/2019) - It was a historic day at the State Capitol on Thursday.

With the stroke of a pen, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist made history.

Gilchrist became the first black lieutenant governor to sign a bill into law in the state.

"To be here in this position, to be here to take this action," Gilchrist said. "To move our community forward and our state forward in important ways. It's a tremendous honor."

The Lieutenant Governor is already the first African-American to hold the seat. With this afternoon's signing, he also became the highest ranking black elected leader to sign a piece of legislation into law.

"I think as public servants one of our responsibilities is to create the conditions for success and enable public safety," Gilchrist said. "But also to show people what's possible."

He was surrounded by his parents, supporters, and lawmakers during the signing.

Gilchrist signed legislation that would reverse a lifelong ban on felons who submit applications for insurance producer licenses.

As he continues to break Michigan's political glass ceiling, he says he remembers those who helped paved the way for him.

Including former Secretary of State Richard Austin. Austin was the first black statewide leader to a sign a law in 1988.

"The way that we can homage to history is by making history more often," Gilchrist said.

While the Lieutenant Governor says it was a very proud moment, he wanted to be a time to inspire children across the state. He wants them to know that any and all dreams are possible.

"Nothing is impossible if we have each other's back," Gilchrist said. "If we create a little love for ourselves, we can remove any barriers that stand between us and progress."

The Lieutenant Governor signed a total of nine bills today. He is in the acting role of Governor.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is out of the country on a business trip in Israel.

