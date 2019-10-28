Girl, dog escape injury after car slams into Saginaw home

(10/28/2019) - A mother is cleaning up a big mess after a car hit her Saginaw home.

It happened Saturday at Fraser and Salt streets. Teresa Williams' daughter and dog were home and had been in the front yard minutes before the crash.

"I'm glad that my daughter and my dog and everybody are OK, because she told me that they were out here about 20 minutes ago before this happened," Williams said. "She and the dog could have been killed. i just dont believe this."

The driver was taken to an area hospital following the crash, but no update had been released on their condition.