Girlfriend accused of killing 47-year-old Kevin Parker getting competency exam

(11/7/2019) - The murder case against the girlfriend of 47-year-old Kevin Parker is on hold while she receives a mental competency evaluation.

The exam will determine whether 38-year-old Jennifer Monroe understands the murder charges she is facing and whether she is able to participate in her defense.

Police say Monroe killed Parker at the home they shared in the 300 block of North Dewey Street in Owosso. His body was found Oct. 16, but investigators say he may have been killed earlier.

At the same time, Monroe was found with serious stab wounds and hospitalized in Lansing for eight days before she faced formal charges of open murder for Parker's death.

Monroe's son, Ricky Bowman, said she and Parker had a turbulent relationship. Police believe Monroe killed Parker and then attempted suicide.

Monroe remained in the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting the competency exam.