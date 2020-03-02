Girls basketball players hear from former player, age 104

(3/2/20) - A girls basketball team in the Grand Rapids area got a pep talk from a former player: a 104-year-old woman who played on the first squad at Comstock Park High School.

Madelyn Klenk played in the early 1930s.

She says, “That was kind of a new thing: basketball."

WOOD-TV reports Klenk met Comstock Park players Friday while they snapped pictures and swapped stories.

Athletic Director Tony Petkus witnessed the visit.

Petkus says Klenk has “a lot of history.”

The Panthers later won their game, 40-33.

