Gladwin Co commissioner wants residents to write to President Trump for help with flood damage

06/24/2020)- A month after two dams collapsed, causing historic flooding in Mid Michigan-- Joel Vernier said its now time for a "call to action,"

"We will not be able to bring this back without some help," said Gladwin County Commissioner, Joel Vernier, District 3.

Last week Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to Washington-- requesting a major disaster declaration in response to the flooding that impacted 5 counties.

"Obviously, there was much more devastation as you move down the lakes. And we all understand that and feel for that. But there is going to be a lot more devastation if we can't get these lakes filled back up. Due to the economic impact and the impact on the counties and the townships due to the lowering of taxes by not having water front property, which will occur next year," he said.

So Vernier is asking all Michigan residents for help.

"What I'm asking people to do, citizens here. Whether you're a fulltime resident or parttime resident, is to take the time to write our legislature," Vernier said.

Vernier said people can no longer afford to wait.

"If the people will join and engage in this initiative. I'm hoping that our legistlatures and President Trump will get the message of how much pain there is and how much help is needed,"he said.