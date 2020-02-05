Gladwin Co. man critically injured in hit-and-run buggy crash

(2/5/20) - Gladwin County deputies say an Alger, Michigan man could face charges in a crash that killed a horse and left the driver of an Amish buggy with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were dispatched to South Bard Road in Beaverton Township Tuesday evening around 7:15 p.m. That's where they found a dead horse blocking the road and a smashed Amish buggy and a man in a ditch nearby.

Investigators say the buggy was traveling north on South Bard Road, when it was hit from behind. The 20-year-old driver of the buggy was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center and later flown by helicopter to the Midland Hospital Trauma Unit.

Deputies were able to track down the 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 Pickup involved in the crash at a home in Gladwin City. The driver of the pickup was identified as a 30-year-old man with a revoked drivers license. The man was not injured. His name is being withheld pending criminal charges.

