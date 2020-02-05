Gladwin County man critically injured in hit-and-run buggy crash

(2/5/2020) - Gladwin County police say an Alger man could face charges for a crash that killed a horse and left the operator of an Amish buggy with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to South Bard Road in Beaverton Township around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The found the dead horse blocking the road and a smashed Amish buggy with a seriously injured 20-year-old man in a ditch nearby.

Investigators say the buggy was traveling north on South Bard Road when it was hit from behind. The buggy operator was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center and later airlifted to a Midland hospital.

Deputies tracked down a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck allegedly involved in the crash at a home in the city of Gladwin. The alleged driver of the pickup was identified as a 30-year-old man with a revoked driver's license.

The man was not injured. His name is being withheld pending criminal charges.