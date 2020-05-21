Gladwin Co.: people trapped in homes, leaders frustrated over exlusion from disaster declaration

We know Midland County was hit hard, but the crisis started when the Edenville Dam collapsed on the Gladwin County border. Leaders are frustrated, wondering why they're not included in those state or federal emergency declarations.

“It’s just… it’s desperate,” related Beaverton City Manager Heath Kaplan. “I’m not making this up. This isn’t a soap opera.”

And yet Gladwin County looks like the set of a disaster movie: a surreal scene of drained lakes, ruined buildings and roads now little more than mud strewn debris fields.

“I’m telling you right now, we’re hurting,” said Heath. “We need help now. Not tomorrow, not the next day, we need help now.”

Even now, Heath tells ABC 12 that people are trapped in their ruined homes by flood ravaged roads and running out of time to get the help they need.

“There are no roads,” explained Heath. “There are no bridges to get to them. There’s no EMS, fire or local law enforcement that can get to them right now…. They’re running out of resources.”

“Good Lord bless us nobody died. Excuse me,” said a visibly shaken Sharron Smith, chair of the Gladwin County Commission. “This is, this is so desperately important. We have people that need help.”

Governor Whitmer requested a federal disaster declaration for its southern neighbor – Midland County – which the president approved Thursday. Leaving Heath and others to feel as though Gladwin had been abandoned.

“Our residents are asking questions,” explained Heath. “They’re scared, they’re worried, they’re anxious… What do we do? We want answers. I don’t have any for them right now.”

Gladwin County remains under a flash flood warning through Friday morning. Even so, aerial footage shows rising waters have already made their mark: dozens of streets washed out, two bridges gone and tens of millions in damage. This in a county with less man power to wade through the challenges it now faces.

“In the middle of a pandemic now, we’re dealing now with a massive disaster,” pointed-out Heath. “Our resources aren’t built to handle two crises at once.”

ABC 12 has reached out to the governor’s office but has yet to receive a response. As the water recedes, the help, Heath says, cannot wait. Boots on the ground are needed now and not tomorrow.

“We need assistance,” Heath pleaded. “Whatever toolbox our governor has available, we need that on the ground ASAP.”

