Gladwin Co. prosecutor allows restaurants to reopen to aid flood victims, AG gives green light

A struggle for basic necessities, one of the many challenges facing homeowners battered by flooding tonight. Though ABC 12 can now report Gladwin County--where it all began--has now been added by FEMA to that federal disaster declaration, clearing the way for help.

Also Friday, the county prosecutor used language outlined in the state’s emergency declaration to allow restaurants to reopen and fulfill a critical need. Though the situation is far from clear cut.

“The things that we take for granted, just aren’t there.”

The Gladwin County Prosecutor and Sheriff Michael Shea gave restaurants the green light Friday to temporarily open for dine-in service as a means to get critical aid to flood victims. They announced the move in a Facebook post.

“We need to make sure that our victims of the flood, our family members of the flood, our first responders… all have good quality food and have a minute to sit down and get a decent bite to eat before they get back to work,” related Gladwin County Sheriff Michael Shea.

Justifying the change under executive order 2020-105, which reads: “Any emergency order issued in response to the COVID-19 crisis is temporarily suspended in these counties to the extent such order impedes the emergency response effort under this declaration.”

“We’re ready to go when they say go,” explained Michael Mack, who owns Gladwin mainstay Mack’s on Main.

“We help supply the Red Cross with meals for people down in River Town,” said Mack. “People that lost houses are staying there.”

But when he picked up the phone and called up the health department, Mack got an answer other than the confirmation he expected.

“The health department said they’re reading the laws wrong,” explained Mack. “She says, do not open. Her boss called her and told her that we are not to open.”

So, ABC 12 dialed in to the Central Michigan District Health Department--looking for some clarity—and wound up on Facetime with Health Officer Steve Hall.

“We would recommend that they continue with just take out, curbside delivery at this point,” related Hall, who went on to explain the Department wouldn’t be threatening the licenses of business owners who decided to reopen. “That’s been pushed to the attorney general’s office. We are awaiting an opinion.”

Nearing an answer, ABC 12 then reached out to the attorney general’s office, trying to make sense of it all. After a quick back and forth, this reporter was told the prosecutor had it right in the first place. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s press secretary revealed Friday the emergency order in question did in fact allow for the temporary reopening and that the AG had no plans to shut anyone down.

When your customers are more like family, back in the kitchen, Mack simply wants to do his part.

“I feel for you,” said Mack, addressing his friends and customers. “I don’t know what to say… if you need help, I hope you’re getting it.”

