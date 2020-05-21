Gladwin County establishes volunteer hotline for flood relief efforts

(5/21/2020) - The Gladwin County Emergency Management Center is open to coordinate and assist with the response to massive flooding due to heavy rains and dam failures.

Gladwin County declared a local State of Emergency on Monday after heavy rains inundated the area last weekend, dumping 4 to 6 inches on some parts of the county.

On Tuesday evening, the Edenville Dam collapsed and allowed Wixom Lake to drain almost completely within about 12 hours.

Anyone willing to volunteer with flood relief efforts in Gladwin County can call the Emergency Management Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 989-720-4905.

All other calls regarding the floods should go to 211. Those include calls about property damage claims, food, supplies or donations of money, goods and household supplies.

The 211 line is free and staffed 24 hours a day. Staff members can connect residents with free community resources to help during the flood relief.