Gladwin County fixes 21 of 33 road washouts as recovery accelerates

(5/26/2020) - The Gladwin County Emergency Operations Center has received more than 500 reports of damage.

Anyone whose home was flooded is urged to boil their water. The emergency manager, Bob North, explained teams spent Tuesday going door-to-door to provide other home safety guidelines.

“The people helping us out at the EOC are doing a great job, once we caught our breath, got our feet under us,” North said. “We've got a massive amount of volunteers, large companies, Dow Chemical, a lot of people are helping us. I can't even name them all, but it's much appreciated.”

North added the County’s Road Commission has been working overtime. They already restored 21 of the 33 roads washed out from the flood. Four bridges are still out and so is a portion of M30.

In Billings Township, the roads that were out and left 20 people stranded last week are on the list of those fixed, allowing emergency crews to get to them.

Concerns of spreading COVID-19 during the cleanup pose a challenge, so North is asking everyone to take the proper precautions.

If you're in need of shelter or food, the County is asking you to call 2-1-1. A hot meal and two non-perishable meals are available.

FEMA isn't on the ground yet. North said they're doing virtual assessments of the damage right now.

As that work continues, he's asking everyone to be patient.

“This is not a quick fix by any stretch. This is a long term event and we're going to get it done right,” North added.

Last week, we first reported the Secord and Smallwood lake levels are being lowered 7 inches a day, so the dams can be properly inspected.

North said the team of engineers met Tuesday to determine when and how that work will be done.

He added there's no telling when the lakes will be back to seasonal levels.

