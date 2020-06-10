Gladwin County flood relief center moving out of Billings Township Hall

(6/10/2020) - People all over the state have come together to help those affected by last month's devastating floods.

Pastor Mike Bradley of Living Word International leads the flood relief center in Gladwin County.

In Gladwin County, those efforts are continuing with one small change. Beginning this Friday, there will be a new flooding relief distribution and collection center at the Sacred Heart Activities Center in Gladwin.

"We're moving everything to one location so that everything's centralized," said Pastor Mike Bradley of Living Word International. "We have all the different agencies coming in and working through me to get to these people."

He leads operations of the multi agency resource center at the Billings Township Hall and Forge Fitness. Within the next two days, they'll be moving all the donated goods up to Sacred Heart and the township hall will close June 17.

"We have all kinds of food supplies, healthcare, water, We've even hooked up with the red cross to get the gallons of distilled water for people with CPAPS or devices that need that kind of water," Bradley said.

He said the outpouring of support near and a far has been overwhelming the last several weeks.

"A group from Iowa came up -- a group of volunteer firefighters -- and gave a week for us," Bradley said. "I had a gentleman from Kalamazoo, he came up for a week out of his own expenses and helped us."

He knows the location change is a bit more of an inconvenience, which is why the Gladwin County Transit will help people free of charge get to the new site June 12 and 13. Trips must be booked two days in advance.