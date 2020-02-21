Gladwin County man accused of threatening impeachment whistleblower's lawyer

(2/21/2020) - A Gladwin County man is in federal custody, accused of threatening to kill on of the attorneys for the whistleblower who started the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Investigators say 52-year-old Brittan Atkinson emailed the lawyer in November, writing, "all traitors must die miserable deaths. Those that represent traitors shall meet the same fate."

The email went on to say, "we will hunt you down and bleed you out like the pigs you are." Atkinson allegedly sent it the day after Trump criticized attorney Mark Zaid during a rally in November.

Atkinson appeared in U.S. District Court for arraignment, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He is in jail and a detention hearing is scheduled for Monday.

