Gladwin County man arraigned in shooting death of his wife

Another tragedy in mid-Michigan, the second similar crime in less than two months.

A mid-Michigan man accused of shooting and killing his wife, with their children in the home.

This latest incident happened over the weekend in Gladwin County.

39 year old Jeremy Herren faces two charges, including murder, in connection to the shooting death of his 37 year old wife Christina. A 9-1-1 call was made by one of their three children from a neighbor's house a little after four Saturday morning.

"Young child called in, heard three shots in the house, believe father shot mother, father is the only suspect in the house. The children have gotten out," says the dispatcher.

When police arrived, they asked the dispatcher what types of guns were in the home.

"Handgun, the rest are shotguns and rifles," the dispatcher answered.

Police were not sure if Jeremy Herren had left the house and there was concern for the children's safety.

"He's requesting that some type of barrier, maybe one or two officers go and place themselves between the residence the children are at and the suspect's residence if possible," said the dispatcher.

Herren was in the home and surrendered to police, more than five hours after that initial 911 call. Police found Christina in the home dead from a gunshot wound. The children were not hurt.

"It's going to affect their everyday life, their everyday behavior, their quality of life overall, the impacts are really severe," says Allie Martinez.

Martinez works at Underground Railroad, which serves victims of domestic abuse in Saginaw County, says children are often in the home when the abuse takes place.

"The CDC reports that 68-80 percent of domestic assaults are witnessed by children," she says.

It was in August when a man shot and killed his wife in this home in Clare County. He later then killed himself. There were children in that home when that domestic assault took place.

Martinez says children who are left without parents that can care for them often live with other family members or are placed in foster care.

"The trauma that has affected them emotionally, its similar to that we would see in PTSD," says Martinez.

