Gladwin County opening drop-off and distribution center for flood relief

(5/26/2020) - Gladwin County has established a donation drop-off and distribution center for flood relief.

Anyone who wants to donate materials and supplies can drop them off at the Forge Fitness Center parking lot at 237 W. Cedar St. in Gladwin. Residents affected by the floods can pick up items there, as well.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday to collect and distribute donations. More dates may be added later based on need.

Dow is sending volunteers to help manage the center in coordination with the Gladwin County Emergency Operating Center and the United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties.

Officials hope to offer personal hygiene and cleaning kits for residents whose homes have flood damage. The center will stock cleaning supplies, muck kits, paper products, garbage bags, shovels, brooms, gloves, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food and water.

Volunteers can accept community donations of those items. However, no donations of furniture, toys, clothing or money will be accepted at the site.

A website has been established to process any monetary donations for Gladwin County flood relief.

Anyone who wants to pick up or drop off materials should stay in their vehicles when they arrive. Volunteers will come to each vehicle and gather the requested items.

Anyone who wants to volunteer for Gladwin County's flood relief efforts can register at the Billings Township Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The hall is located at 1050 Estey Road in Beaverton.

Gladwin County residents and businesses who need to dispose of flood debris should place items by the curb and mark them with a red X or the word "flood" to warn scavengers that the items are not safe.

Photos and videos should be taken of all debris set out for removal.