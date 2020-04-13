Gladwin County sheriff explains difficulties enforcing coronavirus restrictions

(4/13/2020) - The Gladwin County sheriff took to Facebook to explain the difficulties of enforcing coronavirus restrictions to the 26,000 residents he serves.

Sheriff Michael Shea says his department has been unable to fill two vacant deputy positions and hasn't received any additional resources to investigate possible violations of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's recent orders.

As the only full-time law enforcement agency covering Gladwin County's 516 square miles, the department is doing its best with a "skeleton crew," Shea said.

"Now insert what has been an inconsistent executive order which restricts movement," he wrote on Facebook. "What has not come with this order is briefings or policies on how this is expected to be enforced."

The sheriff's office is receiving dozens of complaints about possible violations of Whitmer's orders and some complaints saying deputies aren't doing enough. However, Shea said regular calls for service have not declined during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our deputies spend countless hours at risk of exposing themselves responding to complaints of someone out in a boat, weekenders up to their cabin, or grandmas having everyone over for Easter," he said.

Shea pointed out that police can't possibly run every license plate in the county, knock on every cabin door or patrol grocery stores to find part-time residents moving into their seasonal homes against Whitmer's most recent orders.

"We will do the best we can to prioritize issues that need addressed, but with the extremely limited resources we are given, we can't fix every situation," Shea said. "Whether you agree with the executive order or you disagree with it, expecting law enforcement with limited resources to pick a side and make this all go away just isn't realistic."

He asked the public to contact lawmakers in Lansing to voice concerns about the situation and remain patient with police trying to navigate the situation.